KARACHI May 30 Pakistani truck drivers who
deliver supplies to Western forces in Afghanistan seethe
whenever they recall a cross-border NATO air attack that killed
24 Pakistani soldiers last year.
Despite their anger, financial survival outweighs
nationalist sentiment and the shame of helping what many see as
the enemy.
The drivers hope that talks between the United States and
Pakistan on reopening the routes, which were closed six months
ago in protest over the raid, will soon produce a breakthrough.
They are eager to get back on the road, even though they
will again risk running into attacks by Taliban militants who
violently oppose the movement of goods to NATO through Pakistan.
Malik Abdul Raoof, 23, recalled how militants in dark
clothes clutching AK-47 assault rifles often stopped and
threatened him near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
"They asked 'why do you take supplies to the infidel
Americans?'. They said 'you are an American informer'," he told
Reuters at a massive makeshift truckers' parking lot that
stretches for miles (km) along the coast in Pakistan's biggest
city, Karachi.
"They made me recite Koranic verses, quizzed me on how
Muslims pray. When they let me go they told me to grow a beard.
I am scared and I don't like it but I have to earn (money)."
The al Qaeda-linked Taliban routinely open fire on trucks.
Casualties are limited, but the attacks are dramatic. Bullets
puncture fuel tanks, igniting huge fires.
Militants also set off homemade bombs to destroy container
trucks packed with food, clothes and other items for NATO.
Over 1,000 vehicles have been destroyed by militants or
criminal gangs in the last decade, according to the All Pakistan
Oil Tankers Association.
Still, thousands of drivers are itching to get back to work
to fetch 20,000-25,000 rupees ($215-269) per round trip.
To break the monotony, they play cards on cloth sheets
spread on the dusty ground, listen to music and repair and paint
their run-down vehicles. Some just sleep the time away in the
shade of their trucks.
"DESPICABLE, FORBIDDEN" INCOME
The November NATO attack and Pakistan's closure of the
routes - which account for just under one-third of all cargo
that NATO moves into Afghanistan - plunged ties between
Islamabad and Washington to their lowest point in years.
The supply lines are considered vital to the planned
withdrawal of most foreign troops from Afghanistan before the
end of 2014.
U.S. and Pakistani negotiators are deadlocked on transit
fees for container and fuel trucks. Pakistani officials have
denied reports Islamabad is demanding unreasonable amounts.
Idle drivers care little about Pakistan's stance, or efforts
to repair ties with the United States, the source of billions of
dollars in aid. It all comes down to their own bottom line.
"The United States is responsible for killing our soldiers.
The culprits should be shot dead," said Mohammed Nawaz, 24,
looking across a sea of trucks. "I consider the money made from
driving NATO trucks despicable, forbidden. But I'm desperate."
NATO, for its part, has been diversifying its supply lines
into Afghanistan.
After a string of disruptions, the alliance and the U.S.
military decided to reduce their reliance on Pakistan, turning
instead to routes that pass through either Russia or the
Caucasus across central Asia into northern Afghanistan.
That could spell bad news for those drivers who have become
shady entrepreneurs of danger along the two routes through
Pakistan - one across the Khyber Pass to Kabul, and another
crossing the Baluchistan province to Kandahar.
Senior officials at the All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association
said some destroy their own trucks and claim it was a Taliban
attack to collect insurance money.
"The fight is all about money, at every level. The
governments, the Americans, the workers (truck drivers)," said
Shafiq Kakar, a senior member of the association.
Some truckers stage explosions and pretend NATO goods are
lost in attacks, then sell part of the consignment to traders,
said association officials.
"I am praying that NATO supplies are resumed soon so that my
business can take off again," said one trader in the
northwestern city of Peshawar who does business with corrupt
truckers and contractors.
"A lot of the material stolen from containers, especially
uniforms and boots, is (even) bought by the Taliban's people."
(1 U.S. dollar = 92.8 Pakistani rupees)
