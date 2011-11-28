Death toll from Bangladesh landslides rises to 94 after heavy rain
DHAKA At least 94 people were killed in Bangladesh on Tuesday when landslides triggered by heavy rain buried hillside homes, officials said.
ISLAMABAD Pakistan's military on Monday denied reports that NATO forces in Afghanistan came under fire before launching a cross-border attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers over the weekend.
"This is not true. They are making up excuses. What are their losses, casualties?" said army spokesman Major-General Athar Abbas in a text message.
(Reporting by Zeeshan Haider; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)
DHAKA At least 94 people were killed in Bangladesh on Tuesday when landslides triggered by heavy rain buried hillside homes, officials said.
WASHINGTON The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of programs to boost the economy and help improve services in five provincial capitals.