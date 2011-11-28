Soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of their colleague Najeebullah, who was killed in a NATO cross-border attack one day earlier, to his grave in his hometown of Charsadda in northwest Pakistan November 27, 2011. Pakistan's military on Monday denied reports that NATO... REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

ISLAMABAD Pakistan's military on Monday denied reports that NATO forces in Afghanistan came under fire before launching a cross-border attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers over the weekend.

"This is not true. They are making up excuses. What are their losses, casualties?" said army spokesman Major-General Athar Abbas in a text message.

