KARACHI, Pakistan Nov 27 Thousands of people gathered outside the U.S. consulate in the city of Karachi on Sunday to protest against a NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 Pakistani troops.

A Reuters reporter at the scene said the angry crowd shouted "Down with America". One young man climbed on the wall surrounding the heavily fortified compound and attached a Pakistani flag on barbed wire. (Reporting by Imtiaz Shah)