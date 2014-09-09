DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, Sept 9 The Pakistani
Taliban claimed responsibility on Tuesday for an attack last
week on a naval dockyard in the country's south, in which at
least one official was killed.
The attack came against the backdrop of a full-scale
operation launched by Pakistan's military against Taliban
militants in the lawless region of North Waziristan after a
deadly June attack on the airport in the city of Karachi.
On Saturday, militants attacked the dockyard near the
southern city. The Taliban said in an announcement on Monday
that it had the help of insiders in carrying out the attack.
"Navy insiders supported and helped us in carrying out the
attack," Pakistani Taliban spokesman Shahidullah Shahid told
Reuters by telephone from an unknown location.
At least two militants were killed and four were captured
during a six-hour battle, media reported.
(Reporting by Saud Mehsud,; Writing by Syed Raza Hassan;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)