May 10 The government of Pakistan ordered the
New York Times' bureau chief in Islamabad to leave the
country on the eve of national elections, the newspaper said on
Friday.
A two-sentence letter was delivered by police officers to
the home of the bureau chief, Declan Walsh, at 12:30 a.m. local
time on Thursday, it said.
"It is informed that your visa is hereby canceled in view of
your undesirable activities," the Times quoted the letter as
saying. "You are therefore advised to leave the country within
72 hours."
The newspaper protested the action and urged the government
to reconsider, said Danielle Rhoades Ha, a company spokeswoman.
"We respectfully request that you overturn this decision and
allow Mr. Walsh to remain in Pakistan," wrote Times Executive
Editor Jill Abramson in a letter to Pakistan's interior
minister, Ha said.
Pakistanis go to the polls on Saturday in what is expected
to be a close-fought race.