(Adds military, Taliban comment, other details)
By Saud Mehsud and Hafiz Wazir
DERA ISMAIL KHAN/WANA, Pakistan, May 15 (Reuters) -
P akistani troops began preparations on Friday for an offensive
to try to push the Taliban from their last major stronghold in
mountainous North Waziristan.
The heavily forested ravines of the Shawal Valley are dotted
with Taliban hideouts and the area is a key smuggling route into
neighbouring Afghanistan.
"It is a massive military action against the Taliban
militants and their allies in the Shawal mountains," said a
government official who asked for anonymity because he was not
authorized to speak about military operations.
The Pakistani Taliban controlled almost all of the
northwestern region of North Waziristan until troops launched an
offensive there last year. The Taliban still control the Shawal
Valley and have used it as a launchpad for attacks on Pakistani
forces.
The area is a stronghold of Khan "Sajna" Said, a leader of a
Taliban faction whose name was added to a sanctions list of
"specially designated global terrorists" by U.S. authorities
last year.
Pakistani jets began bombing the valley in the early hours
of Friday, and a military statement said 15 militants were
killed. A Taliban spokesman said the 15 were all civilians.
"Jets bombed the houses of innocent people, none of our men
or mujahids were killed in these air strikes," he said.
It was impossible to verify the reports because the fighting
is in areas sealed off to journalists.
"Hundreds of trucks and pickups full of soldiers and weapons
... are moving towards Shawal," said Zainullah, a telephone
operator in the valley.
"There are roadblocks everywhere, no one can come in or go
out. There is a complete curfew and phones lines are also being
cut."
Several military officials told Reuters the Pakistani
military had requested help from Afghanistan to prevent
militants from fleeing over the border.
Any cooperation would be a significant step forward in a
thaw in relations that began when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani
took office last year.
NATO forces, which left Afghanistan last year, had
repeatedly urged Pakistan to take action against Taliban havens.
Neither the Pakistani nor the Afghan military responded to
requests for comment. Government officials in the area said they
were not authorized to comment.
A resident said there had been fighting between the
militants and the military on the edge of the Shawal Valley and
civilians feared being trapped.
"We are in fear, especially the kids," he said. "We are now
preparing to leave the area and shift to safe places, because
last night artillery shells were fired continuously."
The Pakistani Taliban are allied with Afghan Taliban and
share a similar jihadist ideology. But they operate as a
separate entity, aiming to topple the Pakistani state and
establishing strict Islamic rule in the nuclear-armed nation.
(Additional reporting by Haji Mujtaba in Banni and Javed
Hussain in Parachinar; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by
Andrew Roche)