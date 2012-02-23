KARACHI Feb 23 Pakistan's Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd (OGDCL) reported a net profit of 41.57 billion rupees ($457.87 million)for the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal year as well as a 1.5 rupee per share cash dividend.

Net profit last year for the same period was 31.6 billion rupees.

By 0737 GMT, OGDCL shares were trading 1.79 percent lower at 163.25 rupees, in a broader market which was down 0.29 percent.

($1 = 90.7900 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)