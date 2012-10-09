* Tender closes on Oct. 19, valid until Oct. 26
* PSO bought less than half total requirements for Sept-Dec
SINGAPORE Oct 9 Pakistan State Oil is
seeking up to 845,000 tonnes of oil products for delivery from
November 2012 to February 2013, about 50 percent more than it
bought for September to December delivery, a tender document
showed on Tuesday.
The state-owned firm is looking for 455,000 tonnes of high
sulphur fuel oil, 110,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil and
280,000 tonnes of motor gasoline, the document showed.
The tender closes on Oct. 19 and is valid until Oct. 26.
PSO bought less than half its total requirements for
September to December delivery, skipping gasoil and low sulphur
fuel oil purchases because of a dip in demand.
Gasoil appetite has dropped in the country due to increased
rainfall, which has boosted hydropower generation, traders have
said.
The company last bought 260,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel
oil from Bakri Trading and Vitol at premiums of about $25 to $26
a tonne above Middle East quotes.
It also purchased 280,000 tonnes of 87-octane gasoline from
Gunvor, Trafigura, Total, Oman Trading and Gulf Petrochem at
premiums of $93-$106 a tonne.
Details of the latest tender:
Product Quantity Period Firm/Optional
High sulphur fuel oil 65KT X 5 Dec-Jan Firm
65kt x 2 Jan Optional
Low sulphur fuel oil 55KT Nov Firm
55KT Dec Optional
Motor Gasoline 35KT X 4 Dec Firm
35KT X 2 Jan Firm
35KT X 2 Jan-Feb Optional
