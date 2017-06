SINGAPORE Jan 14 Pakistan State Oil is seeking up to 1.23 million tonnes of oil products for delivery over February to April, its largest oil products spot requirement since August last year, industry sources said on Monday.

The state-owned firm is seeking up to 650,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil, up to 180,000 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil and up to 400,000 tonnes of gasoline.

The tender closes on Jan. 28 and is valid until Feb. 8. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)