ISLAMABAD, March 23 Pakistan was holding its
first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday, a symbolic
show of strength in the war against Taliban insurgents three
months after a militant attack on an army-run high school killed
132 children.
The Pakistan Day parade in the capital, held amid tight
security with traffic and pedestrian access blocked, had been
cancelled since 2008 amid fears of a Taliban attack.
But the military says the militants have been on the run
since the army launched an operation last year to dislodge
insurgents from their bases in the northwestern region of Khyber
and North Waziristan, along the Afghan border.
The military cut mobile phone voice and text communications
across Islamabad during a weekend dress rehearsal, with aircraft
flying low over the picturesque, low-rise city, including the
Chinese-made Karakorum Eagle airborne early warning and control
aircraft launched in February.
The parade also sends a message to India. The two
nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars since their
independence from Britain in 1947 and continuing mistrust is a
factor behind conflict in various parts of the region including
Afghanistan.
Relations between the two nosedived after deadly attacks on
Mumbai in 2008, which India has always blamed on Pakistan-based
militants, and have not fully recovered. A dispute over the
Kashmir region periodically flares into violence.
Pakistani troops have boasted recent successes against the
Taliban, who aim to topple the state and establish strict
Islamic rule. Fighter jets have pounded positions in the Tirah
Valley in the Khyber region over the last few days.
The military said on Sunday it had killed 80 "terrorists" in
heavy clashes and suffered seven casualties.
Pakistan Day commemorates March 23, 1940, when the Muslim
League demanded the establishment of separate nations to protect
Muslims in the then British colony of India.
The event attracted enthusiastic comments on social media.
"Can't wait for Parade tomorrow," model and actress Arij
Fatyma tweeted on Sunday. "Love you, Pakistan Army."
