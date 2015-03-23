(Updates with comment from India's Modi)
ISLAMABAD, March 23 Pakistan held its first
Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday, full of
flag-waving pomp and aerial military expertise, a symbolic show
of strength in the war against the Taliban months after a
militant attack on a school killed 132 children.
The Pakistan Day parade, complete with a 31-gun dawn salute,
was held amid tight security. Cellular phone networks were
blocked as a precaution to thwart militants, who have often used
mobile phone signals to trigger bombs.
No parades had been held since 2008, following an escalation
in the military's conflict with the Pakistani Taliban.
But the military, which has ruled Pakistan for more than
half its history, says the militants have been on the run since
the army launched an operation last year to dislodge insurgents
from the northwestern regions of Khyber and North Waziristan, on
the border with Afghanistan.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who attended the parade, issued
a statement warning of the threat from anti-state elements.
"Pakistan is resolved to redeem its pledge given to its
founding fathers that it will protect the homeland," Sharif
said.
Military jets looped the loop over the picturesque, low-rise
city in the spring sunshine, with a sky-diving team showing off
its skills against the backdrop of the Margalla Hills, the
forested foothills of the Himalayas.
The show of military might has traditionaly also sent a
message to rival India. The two nuclear-armed neighbours have
fought three wars since their independence from Britain in 1947
and continuing mistrust is a factor behind conflict in various
parts of the region, including Afghanistan.
Relations between the two nosedived after deadly attacks on
Mumbai in 2008, which India has always blamed on Pakistan-based
militants, and have not fully recovered. A dispute over Kashmir
periodically flares into violence.
"I have written to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif, conveying
my greetings," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a
Tweet. "...It is my firm conviction that all outstanding issues
can be resolved through bilateral dialogue in an atmosphere free
from terror and violence."
Pakistani troops have boasted recent successes against the
Taliban, who aim to establish strict Islamic rule.
The country is still in mourning after December's attack on
the army-run high school in the northwestern city of Peshawar.
Six gunmen believed linked to the Taliban killed 153 people, 132
of them children.
Pakistan Day commemorates March 23, 1940, when the Muslim
League demanded the establishment of separate nations to protect
Muslims in the then British colony of India.
