ISLAMABAD, April 21 Pakistani officials on
Saturday promised a full investigation into the crash of a
domestic flight that killed 127 people, saying they were
examining all possibilities, from a technical fault to the age
of the Boeing 737 to sabotage.
Grieving relatives claiming the remains of loved ones at a
hospital expressed grief and anger over the crash in a storm as
the plane approached Islamabad on a flight from Karachi,
Pakistan's commercial hub.
Armed police kept media out of the Institute of Medical
Sciences in the capital where the remains were stored.
With wreckage scattered over a square km of wheat fields,
officials said there were no survivors.
"We are trying to find out whether the life of the plane was
over, whether it was a technical fault, whether it was sabotage
or any other reason," Interior Ministers Rehman Malik told
reporters.
The Boeing 737-200 was more than 27 years old, according to
AviationSafety.net.
Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, speaking outside the
hospital, said: "Until investigations are completed, we cannot
jump to any conclusions."
Malik said the owner of Bhoja Air, Farooq Bhoja, had been
barred from leaving the country to ensure his cooperation with
the investigation. "Action will be taken, and will be seen to
have been taken, I promise you," he said.
Bhoja Air started flights in 1993 but suspended operations
eight years later because of financial problems. It resumed
domestic flights only last month.
The plane's "black box", which records flight data, was
recovered last night, rescue authorities said.
Bhoja officials were not immediately available for comment.
Many of the relatives gathered at the hospital had flown up
from Karachi on Saturday morning for the task of identifying
victims. Women and men sobbed openly and pushed reporters away.
"My brothers are gone! My brothers are gone!" wailed
Mohammad Shahzad, slumping to the ground by the hospital
entrance.
One brother had been identified, he said, the other remained
missing. Both had been on a day-long business trip linked to the
transport company run by the three siblings.
"We don't know what to tell the kids, we don't know what to
tell my mother," Shahzad said. "They keep calling. I told them
there was an accident and we don't know anything yet."
Ayesha Ishaque pressed her face against a light brown wooden
coffin labelled "Body 140". Her brother, Mohammad Saud Ishaque,
had been returning home from studies in Karachi.
"Why has God done this to my brother," she wailed.
BODY PARTS
Some gurneys with body parts in bags were taken inside. Also
visible were clear plastic containers with bone fragments with
labels like "bone from foot", "bone from arm" and "rib".
Three men from the national database agency were taking a
cigarette break from identifying the bodies from fingerprints.
"We've identified at least 73 bodies so far, and at least 25
will have to be sent for DNA testing because their hands and
digits could not be read," said one man, clearly exhausted, his
latex gloves and blue overalls covered with blood stains.
A coffin periodically passed through the crowd with a piece
of paper on top bearing the victim's name and identification
number. Bystanders threw rose petals over the grim procession.
Security was intensified at Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto
International Airport. Some women had their bags emptied and
each item checked.
"I'm feeling okay to fly," said Mohammad Ehsan, 47, an
engineer who had been scheduled to travel on the plane on the
return flight to Karachi that it never made.
"I was in shock last night. When I saw the pain and grief
the relatives were feeling I just couldn't think of taking a
flight last night. I am grateful for being alive."
In July 2010, an AirBlue jet slammed into the mountains
ringing Islamabad on a foggy morning, killing all 152 aboard.
Two other crashes that year killed 33 people.
Pakistan is rated a category 1 by the U.S. Federal Aviation
Authority, which means it meets international standards for air
safety.
