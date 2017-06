Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at the King Hussein Dead Sea Convention Centre October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/Files

ISLAMABAD Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari will remain in a Dubai hospital for a heart condition, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

"The president went to Dubai following symptoms related to his pre-existing heart condition," Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani's media office said in a statement.

"The president will remain under observation and return to resume his normal functions as advised by the doctors."

