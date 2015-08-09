* Police launched major operation to clean up Karachi
* Pakistan's largest city is hotbed of crime, militancy
* Some officials say police have killed people deliberately
* Authorities say crackdown is working
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 10 Some senior current
and former Karachi police officials say extrajudicial killings
by the force are happening as part of a crackdown on crime in
the city, in a stark admission of the practice by Pakistani
authorities.
Karachi, a metropolis of 20 million that hosts the stock
exchange and central bank, is beset by armed violence, and many
of its sprawling slums are no-go areas for outsiders.
Two years ago, the military, with help from police,
paramilitary Rangers and intelligence agencies, unleashed a
campaign against armed gangs and suspected militants in the
city.
Murders are down to 202 so far in 2015, compared with 2,507
in 2013, police records show.
"The efforts carried out by government have resulted in a
marked decrease in crimes," Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar
said.
Murders in Karachi decreased by 50 per cent over the 12
months through July, while no new kidnapping for ransom cases
were reported over that period, Nisar said.
According to political leaders, human rights activists and
families of victims, however, the crackdown has been accompanied
by allegations of extortion and killings by the police in staged
encounters - a practice where police claim the victim was killed
in a gunfight though they were executed.
In interviews, half a dozen serving and former police
officials said such extra-judicial killings were being used as a
policing technique and a way to release the burden on courts.
Accusations of abuses by Pakistan's military and police are
not new, but the acknowledgment by officials marks an unusual
admission in a country with a poor human rights record.
Rao Anwar, a senior Karachi police official against whom the
NGO United Human Rights Commission of Pakistan filed a court
case in May for alleged extra-judicial killings, said suspects
were sometimes handed over to police by Rangers and intelligence
officials to be "dealt with".
But he added that most of the killings were as a result of
police clashes with criminals.
When asked whether he thinks innocent people were also
killed, Anwar said, "This is a state of war."
"There are always grey areas in such matters. And when the
justice system fails to convict suspects then these things
happen," he said.
The United Human Rights Commission alleged in the case
against Anwar that he killed 60 people in staged encounters. The
Sindh High Court will hear the case next month.
Anwar declined to comment on the case.
Ghulam Qadir Thebo, the inspector general for Karachi until
July, said police had killed 234 criminals in police clashes
since January this year.
A senior policeman, who declined to be named, put the figure
at 1,000, saying a majority of the deaths were extrajudicial
killings. Three other serving officials confirmed the
assessment.
The inspector general's office declined comment on the
figure. Neither the intelligence services nor Rangers answered
requests for comment.
While police acknowledge that the crackdown has resulted in
excesses on the margins, they say police are also often victims
of attacks by criminals. More than 150 police have been killed
since the start of the operation, police said.
"BODIES IN HANDCUFFS"
According to the families of six alleged victims, identified
by Reuters through cases filed in the Supreme Court and high
courts, security forces have carried out mass arrests, and some
of those detained have faced a stark choice: pay or be killed.
Reuters could not independently verify their claims.
Muhammad Noman, a Karachi resident, said he and his uncle
were on their way to work in Jan. 3, 2014 when they were bundled
into a vehicle by armed men wearing police and Rangers'
uniforms.
"They covered our eyes and half an hour after picking us up,
they let me go," Noman said. "We searched for my uncle
everywhere. Three days later, police called us and said his body
had been found."
Noman and his family filed a court case four days later
against the police and say they have received threats that more
relatives will "disappear" unless they retract the case.
The police have filed a denial before the court.
Azeem Khan, an unemployed heroin addict, said he was grabbed
by four policemen outside a poultry shop in the slums of Karachi
in April and driven to an abandoned plaza.
He said he was offered two options: death or pay a $4,000
ransom to the police.
"My life was spared because I said I would pay in small
installments," Khan told Reuters in Sohrab Goth, a crowded slum
that was high on the police list of places to "clean up".
A junior police official would visit monthly to collect the
money, he said. Police denied the allegation.
At Karachi's Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Afzal, a doctor who
only wanted to be identified by his first name, said police had
on occasion brought in bullet-riddled bodies, shot at close
range.
"Many times I have removed the handcuffs in the morgue," the
doctor said, showing pictures of two victims whose hands were
tied.
When asked about Afzal's account, one senior police official
who declined to be named said: "It is possible that there are
some cases of mischief by individual officers, but by and large
this is a clean job. Police know what they are doing."
(Additional Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Mehreen
Zahra-Malik; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Mike Collett-White)