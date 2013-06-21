BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 21 Pakistan's central bank cut its key policy rate on Friday by 50 basis points to 9 per cent in response to cooling inflation and to boost economic growth, it said in a statement. (Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel)
