ISLAMABAD Dec 20 An alliance of Pakistani
clerics will hold demonstrations across the country against the
killings of polio eradication campaign workers, leaders said on
Thursday, as the death toll from attacks this week rose to
nine.
Tahir Ashrafi, who heads the moderate Pakistan Ulema
Council, said that 24,000 mosques associated with his
organisation would preach against the killings of health workers
during Friday prayers.
"Neither Pakistani customs nor Islam would allow or endorse
this. Far from doing something wrong, these girls are martyrs
for Islam because they were doing a service to humanity and
Islam," he said.
Ashrafi's words are a clear signal that some of Pakistan's
powerful clergy are willing to challenge violent militants.
Gunmen on motorbikes have killed nine anti-polio campaign
workers this week, including a man who died of his wounds on
Thursday. Some of the dead were teenage girls.
Following the violence, the United Nations pulled back all
staff involved in the vaccination campaign and Pakistani
officials suspended it in some parts of the country.
"The killers of these girls are not worthy of being called
Muslims or human beings," said Maulana Asadullah Farooq, of the
Jamia Manzur Islamia, one of the biggest madrassas, or religious
schools, in the city of Lahore.
"We have held special prayers for the martyrs at our mosque
and will hold more prayers after Friday prayers tomorrow. We
also ask other mosques to come forward and pray for the souls of
these brave martyrs."
It is not clear who is behind the killings.
Pakistani Taliban militants have repeatedly threatened
anti-polio workers, saying the vaccination drive is a Muslim
plot to sterilize Muslims or spy on them. But they have denied
responsibility for this week's shootings.
"ESSENTIAL GOODNESS"
Suspicion of the campaign surged last year after revelations
that the CIA had used the cover of a fake vaccination campaign
to try to gather intelligence on Osama bin Laden before he was
killed in his hideout in a Pakistani town.
But many of Pakistan's most important clerics have issued
fatwas, or decrees, in support of the polio campaign. Muslim
countries like Saudi Arabia encourage vaccinations against
polio, which can kill or paralyse within hours of infection.
The disagreement between some clerics and militants may be
indicative of a wider drop in support for militancy in Pakistan,
said Mansur Khan Mahsud, director of research at the
Islamabad-based think-tank the FATA Research Center.
Opinion polls the centre carried out in ethnic Pashtun lands
on the Afghan border, known as the Federally Administered Tribal
Areas (FATA), showed support for the Taliban dropping from 50
percent 2010 to about 20 percent in May 2012.
Mahsud said many people had welcomed the Taliban because
they believed Islamic law would help address corruption and
injustice. But as the Taliban began executing and kidnapping
people, some turned against them.
In a widely publicised incident in October, Taliban gunman
shot a 15-year-old schoolgirl campaigner for girls' education in
the head and wounded two of her classmates.
Schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai survived and the wave of
condemnation that followed the attack prompted the Taliban to
release statements justifying their action.
The killings of the health workers struck a similar nerve,
Ashrafi said. The girls got a small stipend for their work but
were motivated to try to help children, he said.
"You think they went out to administer the drops despite the
threats and risked their lives for 200 rupees ($2) a day? They
were there because of their essential goodness," he said.
"Imagine what the families are going through."
