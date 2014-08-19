ISLAMABAD A Pakistani cleric said Tuesday his supporters had decided to march peacefully on parliament to try to force the prime minister to resign.

Tahir ul-Qadri said a "people's parliament" had decided to march after he asked the crowd several times if they wanted "a true democracy" and "no terrorism" and they shouted "yes".

Opposition politician Imran Khan has also said his supporters will march on parliament. The government has sealed the area with shipping containers and packed it with riot police.

Qadri has tens of thousands of supporters in the capital. Most of the men carry stout sticks and some have masks to protect them from tear gas. Many women also attended his rally.

(Reporting By Katharine Houreld, editing by John Stonestreet)