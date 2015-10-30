Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party addresses his supporters during a by-election campaign rally in Lahore, Pakistan, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

ISLAMABAD Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and his wife, Reham Khan, have filed for divorce, they said on Friday, ending a whirlwind romance that captivated international tabloids and Pakistani voters.

Imran Khan, who captained the Pakistan team when it won the Cricket World Cup in 1992, tied the knot with the former BBC journalist in a low-key ceremony in January.

"We have decided to part ways and file for divorce," Reham Khan said on Twitter.

Imran later took to Twitter to express his "greatest respect for Reham's moral character and her passion to work for and help the underprivileged".

"This is a painful time for me and Reham and our families. I would request everyone to respect our privacy," he said.

The little known journalist endured criticism on social media from conservative Muslim Pakistanis after her marriage to Khan became public and pictures and videos surfaced of her on-screen in Western outfits.

Imran Khan, who developed a playboy reputation in his younger days, built a political power base in Pakistan's deeply conservative north.

His party became the country's third largest in a 2013 election after he advocated talks with Pakistani Taliban insurgents and criticised the United States for drone strikes in militant areas.

Khan's party spokesman, Naeem ul Haque, said in a television interview the divorce had been finalised with the consent of both parties.

Rumours of the end of the marriage first circulated in August when Reham was campaigning to support a candidate from her husband's party in a by-election.

The candidate lost the vote and later Imran announced that his wife would not have a political career with his party.

Khan's previous marriage to British socialite Jemima Khan, the daughter of the financier James Goldsmith, ended in 2004. Khan's political rivals used the marriage to attack Khan by emphasising her Jewish roots.

(Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Robert Birsel)