By Hamid Shaikh
| GARHI KHUDA BAKSH, Pakistan
GARHI KHUDA BAKSH, Pakistan Dec 27 Supporters
of embattled President Asif Ali Zardari gathered at the grave of
his wife Benazir Bhutto on the fourth anniversary of her
assassination on Tuesday, two days after a rally staged by
rivals threatened to upend Pakistan's political order.
Zardari, who became president after the former prime
minister was killed in 2007 following her return from
self-imposed exile, is facing perhaps the greatest threat to his
government.
"Her (Bhutto's) assassination was ... a conspiracy to rob
Pakistan of its best hope to establish a fully functional
democracy," Zardari said in a statement on Tuesday.
He urged "all the democratic forces and the patriotic
Pakistanis to foil all conspiracies against democracy and
democratic institutions".
Members of Zardari's Pakistan People's Party say opponents
are working with the Supreme Court and the army to bring down
the government.
The death anniversary came the same day the Supreme Court
began deliberations on whether it could open its own
investigation into the so-called "memogate" scandal.
It also came two days after cricketer-turned-politician
Imran Khan brought at least 100,000 people into the streets of
Karachi in a rally that increases pressure the government and
cements his standing as a political force.
The memogate hearing, which was adjourned without any
decision, is likely to be front-page news on Wednesday,
reflecting the intense interest in incremental developments in
the crisis.
CALL FOR INVESTIGATION
It involves the publication an unsigned memo seeking
Washington's help to rein in the military after U.S. forces
found and killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in
May.
Pakistan's then ambassador to the United States, Husain
Haqqani, has been accused of writing the memo on behalf of the
government. He denies involvement but has resigned pending an
investigation.
Chief of Army Staff General Asfaq Kayani has called for an
investigation into the memo, which has set off a flurry of
speculation of a rift between the government and the army which
has ruled Pakistan for almost half of its 64-year history.
The political crisis also comes as ties between the United
States and Pakistan drop to their lowest point in decades
following a NATO cross-border attack on Nov 26 that killed 24
Pakistani soldiers. A U.S. report on the incident blamed both
sides for poor communications and bad maps.
The incident infuriated Pakistan's army, which is demanding
an apology from President Barack Obama, and led to the closure
of supply lines for coalition forces fighting in Afghanistan.
The army has denied planning to take power but Prime
Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has added to the intrigue and
confusion.
Last week he surprised many by implicitly suggesting the
military was a "state within a state" before reversing himself
on Monday night and saying he was "happy" with Kayani and would
not fire him or the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence
agency, as some media reports claimed.
"You have seen that in every era there have been attempts to
somehow create rifts between institutions," he told reporters as
he stood beside Bhutto's grave. "Every institution should work
within its constitutional space. I'm talking about all
institutions."
One member of the National Assembly said Gilani was trying
to explain that the civilian-military imbalance would not be
solved overnight.
"The prime minister tried to make the people realise that
the imbalance is still there and there are certain things that
are beyond our control," the assembly member told Reuters.
Party members were still upbeat, however, the lawmaker said,
and the ruling coalition enjoyed strong support from its
partners in parliament. Local supporters echoed that sentiment.
"The army or the Supreme Court can do nothing to the
government and our party," said Ali Gohar, 45, a PPP worker from
the town of Sukkur who has come to pay homage to Bhutto.
"The PPP has the blood of martyrs in its foundations and we
will support it as long as we live."
(Writing by Chris Allbritton; Additional reporting by Qasim
Nauman and Faisal Aziz in ISLAMABAD; Editing by Nick Macfie)