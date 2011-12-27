(Adds analyst quote, updates crowd estimate)
By Hamid Shaikh
GARHI KHUDA BAKSH, Pakistan Dec 27 Pakistan's
embattled but defiant President Asif Ali Zardari used the fourth
anniversary of the death of his wife Benazir Bhutto to ensure
supporters he would not resign in the face of numerous crises
building around him.
Zardari, who became president after the former prime
minister was killed in 2007 following her return from
self-imposed exile, is facing perhaps the greatest threat to the
government.
In a jab at the Supreme Court, which is considering an
investigation into a memo asking the United States for help
against the country's powerful military and which could
implicate Zardari, he asked about the as yet unsolved case of
his wife's assassination.
"People ask what happened to Benazir Bhutto's case," he
said. "I ask (Chief Justice) Iftikhar Chaudhry: what happened to
Benazir Bhutto's case?"
No one has yet been charged with her assassination at a huge
rally outside Islamabad.
Police estimated Tuesday's crowd at more than 70,000.
Colourful banners sprouted from the throng, which spread out
beneath the white, marble mausoleum that contains the bodies of
Pakistan's most famous political family.
Speaking from behind bulletproof glass, Zardari appeared
relaxed and healthy, likely calm rumours of his ill health.
He flew to Dubai on Dec 6 complaining of chest pains. Party
members there told Reuters he had suffered a transient ischemic
attack, a stroke-like attack that leaves no permanent brain
damage. He returned on Dec 19.
Members of Zardari's Pakistan People's Party say opponents
are working with the Supreme Court and the army to bring down
the government.
The death anniversary came the same day the Supreme Court
began deliberations on whether it could open its own
investigation into the so-called "memogate" scandal.
It also came two days after cricketer-turned-politician
Imran Khan brought at least 100,000 people into the streets of
Karachi in a rally that increases pressure the government and
cements his standing as a political force.
The memogate hearing, which was adjourned without any
decision, is likely to be front-page news on Wednesday,
reflecting the intense interest in incremental developments in
the crisis.
CALL FOR INVESTIGATION
It involves the publication an unsigned memo seeking
Washington's help to rein in the military after U.S. forces
found and killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in
May.
Pakistan's then ambassador to the United States, Husain
Haqqani, has been accused of writing the memo on behalf of the
government. He denies involvement but has resigned pending an
investigation.
Chief of Army Staff General Asfaq Kayani has called for an
investigation into the memo, which has set off a flurry of
speculation of a rift between the government and the army which
has ruled Pakistan for almost half of its 64-year history.
The political crisis also comes as ties between the United
States and Pakistan drop to their lowest point in decades
following a NATO cross-border attack on Nov 26 that killed 24
Pakistani soldiers. A U.S. report on the incident blamed both
sides for poor communications and bad maps.
The incident infuriated Pakistan's army, which is demanding
an apology from President Barack Obama, and led to the closure
of supply lines for coalition forces fighting in Afghanistan.
The army has denied planning to take power but Prime
Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has added to the intrigue and
confusion.
Last week he surprised many by implicitly suggesting the
military was a "state within a state" before reversing himself
on Monday night and saying he was "happy" with Kayani and would
not fire him or the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence
agency, as some media reports claimed.
Zardari "struck a defiant note, but refrained from
attacking the military establishment", at the rally, said
security analyst Imtiaz Gul. "This comes a day after Gilani also
backed down, and based on that this smacks of some sort of
'backdown' on the part of the government."
Party members on the scene were upbeat.
"The army or the Supreme Court can do nothing to the
government and our party," said Ali Gohar, 45, a PPP worker from
the town of Sukkur who has come to pay homage to Bhutto.
"The PPP has the blood of martyrs in its foundations and we
will support it as long as we live."
(Writing by Chris Allbritton; Additional reporting by Qasim
Nauman and Faisal Aziz in ISLAMABAD; Editing by Nick Macfie)