By Qasim Nauman
ISLAMABAD, June 21 A court has issued an arrest
warrant for the ruling party veteran poised to replace
Pakistan's ousted prime minister, local television stations
reported on Thursday, deepening political uncertainty in the
strategic U.S. ally.
Pakistan's president had nominated Makhdoom Shahabuddin as
the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate in an apparent bid
for continuity ahead of elections due early next year.
Shahabuddin, the textiles minister, filed his nomination
papers on Thursday. The ruling coalition has a comfortable
majority in parliament, which meets on Friday in an
extraordinary session to elect a new prime minister.
In an unexpected twist to Pakistan's latest political saga,
an anti-narcotics court issued an arrest warrant for Shahabuddin
in connection with a case of violated quota limits for the
export of ephedrine while he was health minister.
That case allegedly involved Gilani's son, Ali Musa Gilani,
who is accused by anti-narcotics investigators of violating the
quotas. Gilani and Shahabuddin have denied any wrongdoing.
Shahabuddin's nomination papers were approved by
parliamentary authorities, but his bid for premiership could be
undermined by the court orders.
He avoided questions from reporters about the court orders
after filing his nomination papers, responding with only a line
of poetry about adversity.
The PPP nominated two other candidates, former information
minister Qamar Zaman Kaira and former water and power minister
Raja Pervez Ashraf, as candidates for prime minister as well.
Leaders of the ruling coalition parties are meeting in
Islamabad to further deliberate on their pick for prime minister
after the warrant for Shahabuddin, adding to the drama in the
build-up to Friday's vote in parliament.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Prime Minister Yusuf
Raza Gilani ineligible for office for refusing to re-open
corruption cases against President Asif Ali Zardari, triggering
a new crisis in nuclear-armed Pakistan.
At the time, a senior aide to Gilani said only parliament
could dismiss the prime minister, raising the possibility of a
confrontation between the judiciary and government, but by
nominating a new man the president has accepted the ruling and
backed away from a fight.
PUBLIC FRUSTRATION
The new prime minister will face mounting public
frustrations over a staggering range of problems, and a Supreme
Court chief justice who prides himself on standing up to
Pakistan's most powerful players.
Gilani's removal is likely to further heat up the Pakistani
political arena, where the civilian leadership, the powerful
military and the Supreme Court square off against each other at
the expense of a public longing for stability and a stronger
economy.
Shahabuddin's warrants were sought by Pakistan's
Anti-Narcotics Force, a government body run by the military, and
headed by a senior serving army officer. Analysts say the timing
of the move is suspicious.
"To have so much movement so quickly on this case in one day
is unusual. You don't usually see such efficiency in Pakistan,
and the (Anti-Narcotics Force) is controlled by the army," said
political analyst Hasan Askari Rizvi.
"It appears to a message that the army is also watching the
process closely."
Pakistan's relations with the United States, which provides
it with billions of dollars in aid, are at their lowest point in
years.
Taliban militants still pose a major security threat,
despite numerous army crackdowns. The economy is struggling and
analysts predict Pakistan will again have to turn to the
International Monetary Fund to keep it afloat.
Chronic power cuts, which triggered violent protests this
week, show no signs of easing.
Shahabuddin, who enjoys smooth ties with coalition partners,
was seen as a safe bet for the ruling Pakistan People's Party,
which is gearing up for a general election due early next year.
But the former deputy finance minister will likely face the
same pressures as did Gilani from Supreme Court Chief Justice
Iftikhar Chaudhry to reopen old corruption cases against
Zardari.
Thousands of corruption cases were thrown out in 2007 by an
amnesty law passed under former military president Pervez
Musharraf, paving the way for a return to civilian rule.
Two years later, the Supreme Court ruled that agreement
illegal, and ordered the re-opening of money laundering cases
against Zardari that involved Swiss bank accounts.
Gilani and his government refused to obey the court's order
to write to Swiss authorities asking them to look again at those
cases, arguing that Zardari had immunity as the head of state.
The United States is hoping for stability in Pakistan so
that Islamabad can engage Washington and work to improve ties
damaged by a series of events, most recently a NATO cross-border
raid in November which killed 24 Pakistani soldiers.
Pakistan closed supply routes to NATO forces in Afghanistan
to protest against the attack, and negotiations on re-opening
the lines are deadlocked.
