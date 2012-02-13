ISLAMABAD Feb 13 Pakistan's Supreme Court charged the embattled prime minister with contempt of court on Monday for his refusal to re-open old corruption cases against the head of his political party, President Asif Ali Zardari. He pleaded not guilty.

Local television channels flashed the news less than half an hour after Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani arrived at the courthouse.

The civilian-judicial confrontation stems from thousands of old corruption cases thrown out in 2007 by an amnesty law passed under former military president Pervez Musharraf. (Writing by Chris Allbritton; Editing by Nick Macfie)