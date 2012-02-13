(Adds analysis, details, quotes)
By Qasim Nauman and Chris Allbritton
ISLAMABAD Feb 13 Pakistan's Supreme Court
charged the embattled prime minister with contempt of court on
Monday for his refusal to re-open old corruption cases against
President Asif Ali Zardari, complicating the country's political
crisis.
Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that if he was
convicted he would be forced to step down. He could also face up
to six months in jail.
However, the case - which has raised tension between
Pakistan's civilian leaders and the Supreme Court - is expected
to drag on and paralyse decision-making.
"You, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, have willfully disobeyed the
direction of this court," said Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk, the head
of the seven-judge bench hearing the case. "Thereby you have
committed contempt of court ... and you are to be tried."
The judge asked for a plea and Gilani answered that he was
not guilty.
Proceedings will start on Feb. 16 when the prosecution will
submit its evidence.
The hearing lasted less than half an hour and Gilani left
soon after, waving confidently to crowds of lawyers huddled
under gloomy grey skies and a persistent drizzle. The
black-suited lawyers divided themselves into two factions,
chanting support for either the government or the Supreme Court.
The civilian-judicial confrontation stems from thousands of
old corruption cases thrown out in 2007 by an amnesty law passed
under former military president Pervez Musharraf.
Zardari is its most prominent beneficiary and the main
target of the court, which voided the law in 2009 and ordered
the re-opening of cases accusing the president of money
laundering using Swiss bank accounts.
Gilani and his advisers have refused to ask the Swiss to
reopen the cases, citing the president's constitutional immunity
as head of state. The prime minister had appealed against the
court's decision to charge him with contempt, but that appeal
was dismissed, paving the way for Monday's indictment.
"The prime minister's actions reek of protecting the
president over our system of democracy," the Express Tribune
newspaper said in an editorial.
"Even if the president's immunity is upheld, it will no
longer be applicable once he is out of office and in that
eventuality there may be no legal or constitutional hitch in
preventing the Supreme Court from going ahead on this issue."
That is the view held by many other commentators, who hail
the Supreme Court's actions as a badly needed advance for the
rule of law and accountability in Pakistan, where corruption
tops the list of opinion polls as the country's biggest problem.
Others say the Supreme Court's pursuit of Zardari and his
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is bad for democracy and
strengthens the hand of the powerful military, which has staged
three coups since 1947 and ruled the country for more than half
of its history.
"At one level, this serves the army's purposes," said Najim
Sethi, editor of the weekly Friday Times. "They want the
politicians to fight amongst themselves and remain discredited."
The constant infighting allows the army to solidify its
control over foreign policy and national security, and limits
the civilian government's attempts to control the military.
"This will not be good news for democracy," said political
analyst Hasan Askari Rizvi. "Once again, non-elected
institutions are trying to re-formulate the elected
institutions. Previously the military was doing it, now it is
the judiciary."
Political instability and brinksmanship often distract
Pakistani leaders from a staggering number of challenges, from a
Taliban insurgency to rampant poverty.
"The performance of the government is already poor and now
the attention of the government is fully diverted to survival,"
said Rizvi. "So survival becomes the key issue and other issues
are on the sidelines."
(Additional reporting by Serena Chaudhry and Rebecca Conway;
Writing by Chris Allbritton; Editing by Serena Chaudhry and John
Chalmers)