By Aisha Chowdhry
ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 Pakistan's increasingly
assertive Supreme Court appeared to have gained the upper hand
in a standoff with the government on Tuesday after the prime
minister indicated he might be willing to re-open corruption
cases against the president.
Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf told the court he would
tell the law minister to withdraw a previous request to Swiss
authorities to freeze corruption investigations of President
Asif Ali Zardari, easing tension at least temporarily.
It was not clear whether he was stalling for time or would
make a serious effort to meet the demands of the Supreme Court,
which has emerged as a power centre, taking on civilian leaders
as well as the country's powerful military.
Ashraf, who could be charged with contempt of court or face
disqualification if he does not comply, has until Sept. 25 to
submit a draft of a letter to Swiss authorities asking them to
reopen a corruption case against Zardari.
"Time will tell. It's our job to implement whatever has been
directed," Law Minister Farooq Hamid Naek told Reuters.
"The letter when dispatched will also contain the
reservations the federal government had."
Legal experts were also cautious in their interpretation.
"The legal effect of the letter when written should mean
opening of the cases that had been closed earlier," said lawyer
Chaudhry Ramzan, a member of the Pakistan Bar Council.
"But it (the case) will be reopened subject to the law of
that country (Switzerland) and the international immunity
available to heads of state."
The long-running saga between the judiciary and the
government has distracted leaders from tackling wide-ranging
problems - from a fragile economy to a Taliban insurgency in
Pakistan, a strategic U.S. ally.
Supreme Court Judge Asif Saeed Khosa said Ashraf was
"exempt" from taking action until Sept. 25.
Ashraf's predecessor, Yusuf Raza Gilani, was declared in
contempt of court in June over the same issue and disqualified
from holding the post of prime minister.
Zardari, the widower of assassinated former prime minister
Benazir Bhutto, is a co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party
(PPP), which leads the ruling coalition.
Both Ashraf and his predecessor, Gilani, are senior members
of the party and are thus reluctant to take steps to reopen a
graft investigation involving their party leader and president.
If Ashraf is disqualified, the PPP can nominate a new prime
minister since it has a comfortable majority in parliament.
Thousands of corruption cases were thrown out in 2007 by an
amnesty law passed under former military president Pervez
Musharraf, paving the way for a return to civilian rule.
Two years later, the Supreme Court ruled that agreement
illegal, and ordered the reopening of money laundering cases
against Zardari that involved Swiss bank accounts.
The government has refused to obey the court's order to
contact Swiss authorities to reopen the cases, arguing Zardari
had immunity as head of state.
The PPP will be hoping to hold on to power in the next
general election, due next year.
