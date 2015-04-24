By Syed Raza Hassan
| KARACHI, April 24
KARACHI, April 24 The Pakistani party that has
long dominated politics in the commercial hub of Karachi won a
seat in a closely watched by-election, poll officials said on
Friday, and dismissed talk its fortunes are flagging.
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) won just over 95,000
votes in the Karachi seat it has held for years, the Election
Commission said.
Coming second in the Thursday vote was the party of former
cricket star Imran Khan, which has emerged in recent years as a
contender for national power, with almost 25,000 votes.
"The voters have rejected the baseless, indecent and false
allegations against the MQM," party leader Altaf Hussain said in
a message to his party workers broadcast on television.
Hussain fled murder charges in Pakistan in 1991 and lives in
Britain. He is on bail in a money-laundering case after British
police found piles of cash in his house last year. He says the
money was political donations.
In March, paramilitary forces raided the party's
headquarters in Karachi, recovering weapons and arresting
suspects wanted for several crimes, including the murder of a
journalist.
Hussain's legal troubles and the raid, which party leaders
say is part of a security force crackdown, have created an
impression the party is coming under pressure and could suffer
at the polls.
Hussain dismissed that.
"All those who for the last few months were spreading
propaganda, saying the MQM's popularity rating had fallen and
Altaf Hussain had lost his grip on the party should know that
the people and Altaf Hussain have a special relationship which
cannot be shaken," he said.
The MQM's critics say its supporters run underworld rackets
and hit squads in the sprawling city of nearly 20 million people
that is home to the central bank, main financial markets and
Pakistan's biggest port.
The party denies that, saying it is often a victim of the
violence of its rivals. It also says it is a bastion against the
spread of Islamist militancy.
Imran Khan's party is the third biggest in the national
parliament but it only won one seat in the southern province of
Sindh, of which Karachi is capital, in the last election.
The party's Thursday showing was roughly the same as its
2013 general election result in the constituency.
Inroads in the south would bolster Khan's chances in the
next general election, due by 2018.
(Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Alex Richardson)