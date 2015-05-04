By Mubasher Bukhari
| LAHORE, Pakistan
LAHORE, Pakistan May 4 A Pakistani election
tribunal disqualified a senior minister and ally of Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday for vote rigging in the 2013
election, a decision the opposition is likely to trumpet as
vindication of its complaints.
Protests last year over cheating in the election, which
brought Pakistan's first transition between civilian
governments, were led by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan
and raised fears about stability in the nuclear-armed country.
The tribunal disqualified Railways Minister Saad Rafique
from his seat in the city of Lahore and called for a re-election
within 60 days, setting the scene for a battle for votes between
Sharif's party and Khan's.
Rafique denied irregularities, saying election organisers
were responsible for any mistakes and he would challenge the
ruling in the Supreme Court.
"The tribunal is punishing my party and my voters for the
incompetence of the returning and presiding officers," Rafique
told Reuters by telephone.
The judge overseeing the tribunal issued a one-page verdict
disqualifying Rafique and calling for a by-election. Television
channels reported that the judge castigated election workers and
said ballot bags had been opened with a sharp object and records
had been tampered with.
Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League, which denied any rigging,
won the 2013 election with a sizeable majority while Khan, whose
party came third, alleged widespread fraud. He organised a
sit-in protest in central Islamabad to demand a new election.
The rally turned deadly in September when demonstrators
clashed with police near government buildings and embassies and
three people were killed.
The decision to unseat a close ally of the prime minister
comes at a difficult time for Pakistan, already plagued by an
Islamist insurgency, sectarian tension and recurrent power
shortages, with many people deeply unhappy with the government's
performance since it came to power.
Khan was not available for comment but his candidate who
lost in the Lahore constituency in 2013 welcomed the ruling.
"It took us two years to get justice," the candidate, Hamid
Khan, told reporters outside the court.
"A victory for the people of Pakistan," Khan's party said in
a posting on Twitter.
(Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Robert Birsel)