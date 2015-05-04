(Updates with comment from Imran Khan)
By Mubasher Bukhari
LAHORE, Pakistan May 4 A Pakistani election
tribunal expelled a senior minister and ally of Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif from parliament on Monday for vote rigging in a
2013 election, a decision the opposition said vindicated its
complaints.
Protests last year over cheating in the election, which
brought Pakistan's first transition between civilian
governments, were led by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan
and raised fears about stability in the nuclear-armed country.
"It took two years to get a verdict and it has been proved
that election staff conducted post-poll rigging," Khan told
reporters. "They should be interrogated to know who asked them
to do so."
Railways Minister Saad Rafique denied the accusations of
irregularities, saying election organisers were responsible and
he would challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.
"The tribunal is punishing my party and my voters for the
incompetence of the returning and presiding officers," Rafique
told Reuters by telephone.
Rafique is free to run again in a by-election in the
constituency in the city of Lahore. A new vote must be held in
60 days, the tribunal said.
The ruling party's main challenger looks set to be Khan's
party.
Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League denied Khan's accusations of
rigging in 2013. It won the general election with a sizeable
majority while Khan's party came third, its best ever showing.
The vote was largely seen as a genuine reflection of the
electorate's will but irregularities are common in Pakistani
elections.
Last year, Khan organised a sit-in protest in central
Islamabad to demand a new election.
The rally turned deadly in September when demonstrators
clashed with police near government buildings and embassies and
three people were killed. The army helped defuse the standoff.
The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index closed
slightly lower on late selling triggered by the tribunal's
decision, brokers said.
The overseeing judge issued a one-page verdict disqualifying
Rafique and calling for a by-election.
In the hearing, the judge castigated election workers and
said ballot bags had been opened with a sharp object and records
had been tampered with, media reported.
"The court indirectly validated our claim that the rigging
was done after the polling," Mian Muhammad Hussain, a lawyer for
Imran Khan's candidate in the constituency, told Reuters.
