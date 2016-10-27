By Asad Hashim
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD Oct 27 Pakistan outlawed public
gatherings and political protests in the capital Islamabad on
Thursday, ahead of next week's planned "lockdown" of the city by
opposition politician Imran Khan.
Khan's party said it would defy the order, heightening the
stakes in a political standoff with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,
who Khan wants to resign over alleged corruption, and raising
fears of street clashes.
Deputy Commissioner Mushtaq Ahmed, the city's top
administrator, outlawed gatherings of more than five people, the
display of firearms by anyone other than security forces and the
use of loudspeakers in public for two months, according to
orders issued by his office.
Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which led a
weeks-long occupation of Islamabad in 2014 after rejecting Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif's election win, says it will shut down the
capital on Nov. 2 unless Sharif resigns or submits to the
opposition's terms for an investigation.
A former cricketing hero, Khan said the protests would force
the closure of schools, public offices, roads into the capital
and the airport until Sharif resigned or agreed to be
investigated.
"It is necessary to control such types of illegal activities
which present a threat to public peace, tranquillity and
maintenance of law and order," said Ahmed in an official
notification announcing the measures.
Anila Khwaja, a spokesperson for Khan's party, said the
order would not deter the planned protests.
"He's more determined than ever," she said of Khan.
An Islamabad court on Thursday also issued orders for both
police and Khan's party not to block roads or public spaces
during the planned protest.
"We will protest and march to Islamabad under all
conditions, no body can stop us," he told a press conference on
Wednesday.
Khan's months-long 2014 protests crippled the capital, but
ended without the overthrow of the government. This time, he is
challenging Sharif's legitimacy to rule.
Leaked documents from the Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law
firm appear to show that Sharif's daughter and two sons own
offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin
Islands. Sharif's family deny wrongdoing.
Holding offshore companies is not illegal in Pakistan, but
Khan has implied the money was gained by corruption.
Khan acknowledged in May that he used an offshore company to
legally avoid paying British tax on a London property sale.
