Former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, gestures to his supporters during a Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wearing protective gear, stand outside the parliament house in Islamabad August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gestures to his supporters before addressing them outside the parliament house in Islamabad August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

ISLAMABAD An anti-government Pakistani cleric told his protesting supporters camped outside parliament on Wednesday not to allow anyone in or out of the assembly, which is in session with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in attendance.

"Don't let all those inside come out and don't let anyone go in," the cleric, Tahir ul-Qadri, told his supporters outside parliament in the capital, Islamabad.

Qadri and opposition politician Imran Khan are trying to force Sharif to resign over allegations of election rigging and corruption. On Tuesday night, their supporters broke through police barricades to surround parliament.

(Reporting By Katharine Houreld; Editing by Robert Birsel)