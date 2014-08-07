By Mubasher Bukhari
| LAHORE, Pakistan
LAHORE, Pakistan Aug 7 Pakistani security
forces have arrested dozens of political activists as the
government braces for two major political protests in the next
week.
The detentions follow calls from both protest leaders this
week for the government to resign.
Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation of 180 million people, has
a history of coups and protests. Massive national street
demonstrations forced the last military ruler to resign in 2008
and ushered in the current phase of civilian rule.
The current protests are smaller but some in the ruling
party have suggested they are secretly backed by elements in the
country's powerful military, which has had an uneasy
relationship with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Arrests of activists began on Wednesday. The law minister
for Punjab province, Rana Mashhood Ahmad, told Reuters that 32
supporters of activist cleric Tahir ul-Qadri had been arrested.
Qadri has called for a demonstration in the eastern city of
Lahore on Sunday. He has demanded that the government resign by
the end of the month following deadly clashes with his
supporters in June.
"We have decided to round up those who intend to take law in
their hands," Ahmad said. "We have received intelligence reports
that Qadri's activists are collecting weapons and preparing
barbed sticks to attack law enforcers."
The arrests follow Qadri's call on national television for
his supporters to attack police in their homes if his supporters
are targeted.
Qazi Faiz, a spokesman for Qadri, said 538 activists had
been arrested but could not provide names. A security official
in the central city of Multan said that at least 56 Qadri
supporters were arrested there.
In the eastern district of Pakpattan, about 200 kms (125
miles) south of Lahore, police detained Qadri supporter Ashraf
Haidari, his 21-year-old son Abrar Haidari told Reuters.
"They broke the door and stormed in. My father was resting
in his room. Police did not allow him to wear his shirt and
dragged him out of house and took him to some unknown place," he
said.
A second protest is due to be held on August 14, led by
famed former cricketer turned reformist opposition leader Imran
Khan. He has also called for the government to resign and plans
to lead a motorcade from Lahore into the capital of Islamabad.
Anila Khawaja, an activist with Khan's Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaaf, said at least two activists were detained on
Wednesday.
Last week, the government deployed troops to guard key
installations in the capital. Officials said it was to prevent
Taliban attacks, but protest leaders say it is an attempt to
intimidate them.
