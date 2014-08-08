LAHORE/MULTAN Pakistan Aug 8 One man was killed
and a police station partly burned as supporters of an
anti-government cleric clashed with police in several Pakistani
cities on Friday, officials said, before two large
anti-government demonstrations planned for next week.
Activist and cleric Tahir ul-Qadri has called for the
government to be toppled by the end of the month. He plans
marches on Sunday to protest deadly clashes between his
supporters and police in June. Another protest, led by
opposition politician Imran Khan, is set to march on the capital
on Thursday.
The planned demonstrations have unnerved Pakistan's
fledgling civilian government. The nuclear-armed nation of 180
million has a history of coups and street protests.
Some in the ruling party fear the protesters may be
receiving support from elements in the country's powerful
military. Some officers are unhappy after former military chief
Pervez Musharraf was put on trial for treason last year.
Musharraf deposed Nawaz Sharif, the current prime minister,
in a coup in 1999 but was forced to step down in 2008. Sharif
returned from exile shortly afterwards and won a landslide
victory in last year's polls.
But criticism has been mounting from both Qadri and Khan,
who are calling on the government to resign. Qadri says the
government is corrupt and Khan says it is failing to investigate
election irregularities.
In recent days, Pakistan's government has stationed the
military around key installations in Islamabad and banned
gatherings of more than five people in the capital. Qadri, who
runs a network of schools, says they have also arrested hundreds
of his supporters.
"The Punjab police have lost all humanity," he said in a
televised speech Friday. "The rulers have become terrorists."
Several families of detained activists told Reuters that
police arrived in the middle of the night, banging down doors
and dragging men out of their beds with no explanation.
The government says only a few dozen arrests have been made.
But provincial law minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad told Reuters
Friday that Qadri will be arrested and charged with terrorism
offenses for inciting violence.
Qadri's supporters clashed with police late on Friday
afternoon after trying to move barricades the security services
had erected around his house in the eastern city of Lahore.
The supporters brought a crane to move shipping containers
blocking off the residence and threw stones at police who tried
to stop them by firing tear gas. Police withdrew from the street
and women activists armed with batons surrounded Qadri's house.
Clashes were also reported elsewhere in Punjab, Pakistan's
wealthiest and most populous province and the political power
base of the prime minister.
Abdul Majeeb, 26, was shot dead during clashes between Qadri
supporters and police in the town of Bhakkar, 320 kilometers
southwest of the capital, said Dr Saad Ahmad at Nishtar hospital
in Multan.
Qadri supporters ransacked a police station and set parts of
it on fire in the city of Qaidabad, 200 kilometers southwest of
the capital, witnesses said, after some of their colleagues had
been arrested.
Protesters also seized a police inspector and two constables
in Depalpur, 360 kilometers south of the capital, police said.
