ISLAMABAD Aug 13 Thousands of riot police
sealed off Pakistan's capital with barbed wire and shipping
containers on the eve of the country's Independence Day, in a
bid to foil mass protests aimed at toppling embattled Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Two groups, led by cricket star turned opposition politician
Imran Khan and fiery cleric Tahir ul-Qadri, plan to converge on
Islamabad on Thursday intent on forcing Sharif to call an early
election little more than a year after his landslide victory at
the polls.
Police said on Wednesday that they had detained some 2,100
followers of the two populist opposition figures in the past few
days, and with all the obstacles in their path it was uncertain
how many protesters would reach the capital.
The latest challenge to Pakistan's fragile democracy will
inevitably sow unease among neighbours and allies. They dread
instability in the nuclear-armed state, which is battling an
internal Islamist insurgency and is home to several virulently
anti-Western and anti-Indian militant groups.
While police and paramilitary manned barricades round the
city, how far Khan and Qadri succeed in destabilising the
government could ultimately depend on the stance taken by a
military with a long history of mounting coups.
The protesters insist they are reformers crusading against
corruption and say last year's election was fraudulent, whereas
Sharif's loyalists accuse them of being a front for darker,
anti-democratic forces.
While the political temperature has become more feverish,
Pakistan's generals have stayed silent. Exchanges of fire
between Pakistani and Indian forces on the ceasefire line that
acts as a de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region have
added to the tension.
Many analysts doubt whether the military wants to seize
power, but there is a widespread perception that it could use
the opportunity to put the civilian government under its thumb.
"The idea was to put pressure on our government and it has
worked," a minister in Sharif's cabinet told Reuters, requesting
anonymity.
"Once this is over, things will be a lot more difficult for
the government. The decision-making space will be reduced. It is
unfortunate that anti-democratic forces have pushed things to
this point."
Speaking to journalists in Lahore on Monday, Information
Minister Pervais Rashid was more direct, accusing a former
"spymaster" of coordinating the security for Khan's protest.
Pakistani media identified him as Ahmed Shuja Pasha, who
retired as head of the military's feared Inter-Services
Intelligence (ISI) Directorate two years ago.
Neither Pasha or Khan were available for comment.
BAD BLOOD
Sharif and the military have an unhappy history. His last
term in office ended in 1999, when then army chief General
Pervez Musharraf launched a coup that heralded a decade of
military rule.
Since returning to power, Sharif has been at odds with
generals who seemed happy to leave running Pakistan's rickety
economy to civilians but jealously guard their dominant
influence over internal security, defence and foreign affairs.
Relations with the military quickly soured when Sharif's
government prosecuted Musharraf last year for treason, angering
officers who see the army as Pakistan's saviour and despise
politicians like Sharif as corrupt.
Recently Sharif has relented. Musharraf's prosecution ground
to a halt and he was released from house arrest, but he remains
unable to leave the country.
For all the conspiracy theories over the brewing crisis,
Sharif's loyalists have, however, avoided spreading suspicion
over serving generals, and the government last month entrusted
security in the capital to the military.
"There may be individuals involved in this (protest),
friends of Musharraf, perhaps. But we don't see any evidence
that the army as an institution is involved," said Ahsan Iqbal,
the secretary-general of Sharif's party.
Both Khan and Qadri have also repeatedly denied having
secret military support.
"I am not saying call in the army," Khan said on a televised
speech Monday. "The army is not the solution."
A military spokesman did not return messages but the
military has often said it does not meddle in politics.
DUAL TACTICS
So far the government's response to the protests has been a
mixture of carrots and sticks.
Qadri, who controls a network of religious schools and
charities, has met with stiff opposition. He has a history of
organising protests. Last year, he returned from his home in
Canada to lead tens of thousands of followers who camped out on
the capital's main street for four days.
The cleric had planned to hold another protest in the
eastern city of Lahore on Sunday but was thwarted by mass
arrests of his followers. Supporters on their way to Sunday's
protest were blocked. For two days, they clashed with police in
several cities. Eleven people were killed and hundreds injured.
Khan's supporters are considered less likely to fight. His
party has urged them to be peaceful, in contrast to Qadri, who
urged supporters to retaliate if police attacked.
On Tuesday, Sharif offered Khan a Supreme Court
investigation into the alleged electoral irregularities. Khan
rejected the offer unless Sharif stood down.
(Additional reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Syed Raza
Hassan in Islamabad, and Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore.; Writing by
Katharine Houreld; Editing by Smon Cameron-Moore)