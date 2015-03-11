(Adds background, comments from MQM leaders)
By Syed Raza Hassan
ISLAMABAD, March 11 A Pakistani paramilitary
force raided the headquarters of a major political party on
Wednesday in the country's biggest city, officials said,
recovering weapons and arresting suspects wanted for several
crimes, including the murder of a journalist.
The paramilitary Sindh Rangers launched the early morning
raid on the headquarters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)
in the violent southern port city of Karachi, home to 18 million
people, where the party has long held sway over politics.
"Five to six men are those who are criminals and we have
their record," Colonel Tahir Mehmood of the Rangers told media.
"There were certain people who have been awarded death sentences
by court."
Although MQM members have been arrested before, there has
not been an incursion into the party's heavily defended
headquarters since the military raided it in 1992.
Karachi is home to many criminal gangs and Islamist
militants also operate there. Many political parties there have
armed wings that fight turf wars with opponents.
The MQM, Pakistan's fourth largest party, traditionally
represents the descendents of Urdu-speakers who migrated from
India after the creation of Pakistan in 1947. It was involved
in bloody factional battles in Karachi in the 1990s and now
holds the majority of the city's legislative seats.
The MQM's enemies say the party engages in extortion and
frequently kills rival activists. The MQM denies the
accusations, saying its party workers are often the victims of
other factions.
A prominent MQM politician said any weapons at its
headquarters were properly licensed. He said the Rangers killed
an MQM member during the raid.
"Dozens of our workers have been picked by the Rangers," MQM
politician Aminul Haque told Reuters. "Rangers opened fire,
killing one of our workers, Waqas Ali Shah, and wounding a
cameramen from Express TV."
Mehmood denied that the raid was politically motivated.
He said it was prompted by news that several wanted men were
at the headquarters, including Faisal Mota, sentenced to death
in absentia for the 2011 murder of a television reporter, who
was detained in the raid.
Four other people, who say they are members of the MQM, have
been jailed for the killing of the reporter.
The MQM denied that any wanted criminals were at its
headquarters.
"This Faisal Mota and the other people Rangers are naming
... they were neither present nor picked up from the MQM
office," said Wasay Jalil, a senior leader of the party.
(Additional reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Writing by
Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie, Robert Birsel)