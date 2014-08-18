ISLAMABAD Aug 18 Lawmakers from Pakistan's third largest party will resign from Parliament to try to force Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down, a party official said Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf is led by former cricketer Imran Khan and controls 34 out of 342 seats in the National Assembly.

Top party official Shah Mehmood Qureshi told local television channels that the party will resign all its seats in the parliament and from three out of four provincial assemblies in Pakistan. The fourth province is under PTI control and officials there will not resign, he said.

Khan wants Sharif to resign because he accuses the prime minister of rigging elections last year. Sharif won a landslide victory. (Reporting by Faisal Mahmood; Editing by Toby Chopra)