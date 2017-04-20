ISLAMABAD, April 20 Pakistan's Supreme Court on
Thursday ordered further investigations into corruption
allegations levelled by the opposition against Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif, saying there was insufficient evidence to order
his removal from office.
The court late last year launched an investigation into
Sharif's family's offshore wealth after opposition politicians
threatened to launch street protests.
The opposition accuses Sharif of failing to explain the
source of money in offshore companies owned by his children and
of lying to parliament. Sharif and his family have denied
wrongdoing.
