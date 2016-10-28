ISLAMABAD Pakistani police in the city of Rawalpindi on Friday used tear gas in clashes with stone-throwing supporters of Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan defying a ban on public gatherings.

There was no immediate report of injuries but TV stations carried footage of police firing tear gas and charging with batons at rock-hurling protesters.

Several key roads in Rawalpindi, about 20 km (12 miles) from Islamabad, have been blocked off with containers ahead of Khan's planned appearance at a political rally. On Thursday, the officials banned all public rallies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Nick Macfie)