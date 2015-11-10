* Pakistan govt struggling to solve power cuts before 2018
* Big generation projects being put on back burner
* Problems persist with governance, distribution,
transmission
By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 Pakistan's government,
struggling to fulfil election promises to end daily power cuts,
is shifting from big generation projects to less splashy reforms
including new transmission systems, privatisation and better
management.
Since Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came to office in 2013,
his government announced a string of big-ticket power plants
that have failed to live up to their fanfare billing.
A 6,000 megawatt (MW) coal powered park has been quietly put
on the back burner. A planned 1,000 MW solar park only has an
installed capacity of 100 MW so far, and the Nandipur plant of
425 MW closed days after the prime minister inaugurated it over
management and pricing disputes. It recently reopened.
Pakistan produces about 16,000 MW and faces a shortfall of
around 6,000 MW, although supply and demand fluctuate, the
planning ministry said.
"They kept hyping generation too much, creating unrealistic
deadlines that end in disappointment," said Werner Liepach,
Pakistan head of the Asian Development Bank, the biggest
external investor in Pakistan's power sector.
Now, experts say, officials are quietly acknowledging that
extra generation alone won't solve power woes, and are beginning
to tackle deep-rooted problems like mismanagement, ancient
transmission systems and slow privatisation.
"Pakistan is making some invisible reforms. If done
properly, it should result in a marked improvement in the next
one to two years," Liepach said.
Time is pressing, with voters delivering their verdict on
Sharif's leadership in 2018 when they go to the polls again.
Power cuts have crippled the economy, shaving an estimated
two percent off GDP annually, causing unemployment and fuelling
public anger in the nuclear-armed nation of 190 million people.
GOVERNMENT PROMISES
Sharif has made progress in the key sector. Lower oil prices
and heavy rains powering hydro projects have helped him slash
power shortages by about a third.
On Monday, Pakistan finalised a $16 billion gas import deal
with Qatar to import liquefied natural gas, ensuring a more
stable energy supply. Pakistan is planning a pipeline and a
second terminal that can be extended to Iran once sanctions are
lifted.
A $46 billion deal signed with China this year included
several large energy projects. Construction has begun on some,
while others exist only on paper.
Yet the ageing transmission system would collapse if all of
the installed generation capacity was being used. It needs
urgent upgrades.
The government said it was planning two high-voltage
transmission lines and encouraging distribution companies to
invest. The lines, capable of carrying up to 4,000 MW each, will
cost around $1.2 billion each, the ADB said.
"There was not adequate generation, no adequate investment
in transmission and distribution, which led to a bottleneck and
a breakdown in governance," said Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.
Other reforms include privatising five electricity
distribution companies, beginning in March. Most have been
criticised for being poorly managed.
FESCO, the distribution company in the industrial hub of
Faisalabad, will be the first to be auctioned, with an initial
provisional price of around $110 million.
Investors want regulators to reform archaic pricing rules,
and are waiting to see progress on a central power purchasing
agency that would bring greater transparency to payments.
Payments are currently pooled by the government, penalizing
efficient distribution companies who struggle to get powerful
consumers to pay bills.
Another problem is unpaid government subsidies that build up
until power plant owners cannot afford fuel. The so-called
"circular debt" stands at over $3 billion.
Experts say the situation is improving, but some reforms
started late due to the "mad scramble" for more generation.
"It's only when things go wrong that they start ... asking
for advice," said Jamil Masud, head of electricity consultancy
Hagler Bailly Pakistan.
Richard Spencer, lead energy specialist for Pakistan at the
World Bank, said Sharif inherited a power system on the brink of
collapse. He revived it, but now faced tough political decisions
to improve it.
"Much more can be done - much more transparency is needed.
There is now, at least ... a plan," said Spencer.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White)