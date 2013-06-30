By Katharine Houreld
| KARACHI, July 1
KARACHI, July 1 Since Pakistan's biggest
electricity company was privatised, its headquarters have been
looted, its employees kidnapped and the government tried to
arrest its boss.
It's been a roaring success.
Power cuts lasting 12 hours a day or more have devastated
Pakistan's economy. The loss of millions of jobs has fuelled
unrest in a nuclear-armed nation already beset by a Taliban
insurgency.
The only city bucking the trend is the violent megacity of
Karachi, Pakistan's financial heart - thanks to Tabish Gauhar
and his team at the Karachi Electricity Supply Company (KESC).
"It has consumed every ounce of my energy," 42-year-old
Gauhar told Reuters in his wood-panelled office. "But we have
helped millions of people."
The new government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif won an
election in May partly because it promised to fix the power
cuts. Now many are wondering if KESC's successful privatisation
will be repeated elsewhere.
The government is due to release its energy strategy this
week. One official said it was going to look closely at
privatising more state-run power companies.
POWER STRUGGLE
Pakistan's power companies share similar woes. Staff are
often corrupt and influential families won't pay bills. The
government sells power below the cost of production but pays
subsidies late or not at all. Plants cannot afford fuel.
At the state-run Peshawar Electricity Supply Company, the
majority of staff are illiterate, most new hires are relatives
of existing staff and 37 percent of power generated was stolen,
a 2011 USAID-funded audit found.
KESC had all the same problems when Dubai-based private
equity firm Abraaj Capital bought a controlling stake in 2008.
Gauhar and his Abraaj team decided to slash the workforce by a
third, cut off non-payers and destroy illegal connections.
It started a war.
Redundant employees offered to work for free because they
made such fat kickbacks. When management refused, thousands of
protesters ransacked KESC's headquarters. They camped outside
for months.
Gunmen attacked Gauhar's house. Workers crossed picket lines
every day on the floor of police cars and more than 200 KESC
employees were injured.
"We felt very lonely then," said Gauhar, who moved from CEO
to chairman of KESC earlier this year. "When I used to visit one
of our injured employees in the hospital it was hard for me to
look them in the eye."
Many in the populist pro-labour government vilified KESC.
Later, legislators tried to arrest Gauhar for not attending
sub-committee meetings in the capital.
COLLECTING CASH
After the protests dissipated, KESC's next problem was
making customers pay. More than a third of KESC's electricity
was stolen in 2009. Those who got bills often ignored them.
One wealthy patriarch said he couldn't possibly start paying
because his colleagues would think he had no influence left.
KESC started cutting off non-payers. When a transformer
burned out in an area with high theft, KESC asked for two
months' payment from the area's residents before replacing it.
KESC divided up the city of 18 million. Areas where 80
percent of people pay bills now have no regular power cuts.
Areas with high loss -- often crime-ridden, sweltering slums --
have long power cuts. KESC is widely hated there.
Driver Muhammed Fayyaz says his neighbourhood often has up
to 10 hours of cuts per day. Summer temperatures top 40 degrees
Celsius and protests are frequent.
"People block the main road and throw stones at passing
vehicles," he said.
Fayyaz lives in a high-theft area. Stealing power is easy.
Makeshift wires with metal hooks festoon KESC's lines in the
sun-baked streets. Some lead to roadside businesses. Others head
into the distance atop lines of makeshift bamboo poles.
"We clean them up but in five minutes they are back again,"
said KESC manager Muhammad Siddiq.
Mafias control the illegal lines. KESC staff who remove them
are often attacked. Ten were taken hostage in a single incident
last month. A mob attacked Siddiq's office hours after he spoke
to Reuters.
Some slums are held by the Taliban or gangs, and KESC staff
can't even enter. They are experimenting with licensing powerful
local businessmen to collect bills and cut off non-payers.
BRIGHTER FUTURE?
But the painful reforms have begun paying dividends. Last
year the company made its first profit in 17 years. Theft has
fallen by 9 percent in four years. Half the city, including two
industrial zones, does not have daily power cuts.
"It has made a big difference to my business," said tycoon
S.M. Muneer, whose leather and textile factories employ
thousands. "I cannot run a textile factory on a battery from my
car."
Not everyone is happy. Gas shortages and maintenance
problems still cause long power cuts. Customers who do pay bills
suffer if their neighbours don't. Many poor can't afford the
bills.
To improve customer relations, KESC gives free power to
hundreds of charity schools and uninterrupted or subsidised
power to 18 big public hospitals. KESC also built new call
centres, connections and power plants.
The gleaming Chinese-built gas plant at the city's Bin Qasim
port can generate 560 MW. But Pakistan rarely has enough gas for
the plant to work at full capacity.
KESC blames that on national gas shortages, but the Sui
Southern Gas Company, which is 70 percent government-owned, says
that KESC owes it $500 million. KESC disputes the figure is that
high and says it is offsetting the payment against outstanding
bills from government entities that total $720 million.
"We've still got problems," said Syed Nayyer Hussain, KESC's
new CEO. "But at least we've started."
(Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hassan in Islamabad; Editing
by Alex Richardson)