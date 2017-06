Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari raises his hands in prayer during the funeral ceremony for Nusrat Bhutto in Naudero, located in Pakistan's Sindh province on October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/Files

ISLAMABAD Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari is in stable condition, according to a text message from his official spokesman, following reports he had suffered a minor heart attack.

"Routine evaluation of President Asif Ali Zardari's health is being carried out. Investigations done so far are essentially within normal limits and the President's condition is stable," said presidential spokesman Farhatullah Babar.

