Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari is seen during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Abdullah Gul (not pictured) in Istanbul November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

ISLAMABAD Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari was released from a Dubai hospital on Wednesday, his spokesman said.

Zardari, 56, was rushed to hospital early last week, triggering speculation that he might resign.

"President Zardari has been discharged from the hospital and he has moved to his residence in Dubai," presidential spokesman Farhatullah Babar said.

Zardari's office had released a statement earlier on Wednesday from his doctor saying the president had been admitted to hospital with numbness and twitching in his left arm and had lost consciousness for a few seconds.

"All investigations are within normal range and he was kept for observation for a few more days," Khaldoun Taha said, adding that Zardari would now rest at home and continue with his regular heart medications.

Zardari likely suffered a transient ischemic attack, senior sources in Zardari's party said last week, an ailment that can produce stroke-like symptoms but no lasting damage to the brain.

Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani told the BBC in an interview published on its website on Sunday that Zardari was making rapid progress in hospital, but needed to rest for two more weeks before returning home.

He denied reports that Zardari had suffered a stroke and that the country's powerful army was trying to oust him.

Zardari suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes and has been under heavy pressure in recent weeks since the resignation of Pakistan's ambassador to Washington over an alleged memo to the U.S. Defense Department asking for help in forestalling a feared coup attempt in May.

