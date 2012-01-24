Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari is seen during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Abdullah Gul (not pictured) in Istanbul November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

ISLAMABAD Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, whose government is at loggerheads with the powerful military, held talks in Myanmar on Tuesday, during one of his country's worst political crises since he came to office.

Zardari met with President Thein Sein and called for stronger trade ties with Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, his office in Islamabad said in a statement.

The visit is expected to last two days.

Relations between Pakistan's civilian government and the military are at their lowest point since a 1999 coup.

Tensions are running high over a mysterious memo, allegedly drafted on the direction of Zardari ally and former ambassador to Washington Husain Haqqani, which asked for U.S. help in reining in the army.

When an American businessman revealed his role in writing and delivering the memo late last year, the army was enraged. Haqqani was forced to resign, and "memogate" has locked Zardari and the military in trench warfare ever since.

The military, despite being officially under civilian control, sets foreign and security policies and drew rare public criticism after U.S. special forces killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on Pakistani soil in a raid in May 2011, an act seen by many Pakistanis as a violation of sovereignty.

The latest crisis, which has raised fears of further instability in the nuclear-armed nation fighting a Taliban insurgency, troubles Washington.

The United States wants smooth ties between civilian and military leaders so that Pakistan can help efforts to stabilise neighbouring Afghanistan, a top priority for President Barack Obama.

The military, which has ousted three civilian governments in coups since independence in 1947, has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its history.

