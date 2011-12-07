(Adds colour, procedure if he steps down)
By Augustine Anthony and Qasim Nauman
ISLAMABAD Dec 7 Pakistani President Asif
Ali Zardari is in Dubai for treatment for a heart condition, the
government said on Wednesday, with one source saying he had
suffered a minor heart attack and fuelling speculation that the
unpopular leader may resign.
The statement from the prime minister's office said Zardari
went to a Dubai hospital at the insistence of his children, who
live there. It contradicted earlier reports from Zardari's own
office that the tests were scheduled and routine.
"The president went to Dubai following symptoms related to
his pre-existing heart condition," Prime Minister Yusuf Raza
Gilani's media office said.
"The president will remain under observation and return to
resume his normal functions as advised by the doctors."
A presidential spokesman later quoted Zardari's doctor as
saying his condition was stable.
Outside the special ward at the American Hospital housing
Zardari, Pakistani security guards and local officers guarded
the area. Party members, diplomats and media milled about,
waiting for word on his health.
A Pakistani source in Dubai familiar with the 56-year-old
president's condition told Reuters that he had suffered a minor
heart attack.
"Two days ago, he had chest pain" and decided to go to
Dubai, the source said, adding that Zardari had suffered a minor
heart attack six years ago.
"Since then, he has been on medication."
A Dubai-based member of Zardari's Pakistan People's Party
(PPP), Mian Muneer Hans, said the president landed in Dubai
around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
"He walked to his car in the airport and was not on any
ambulance," said Hans, adding that he was accompanied by his
doctor and petroleum minister Asim Hussain and taken straight to
the American Hospital.
"He's taking rest in the hospital now. He may be there for
two to three days," he added.
The hospital's chief executive officer Thomas Murray,
contacted by Reuters, declined to comment on the reports.
The rumours about his health and possible resignation
swirled on Twitter and other social media.
"Some elements blew up this to create unrest in the
country," said Fauzia Wahab, a senior member of the PPP. "His
visit to Dubai and having a medical check up is perfectly
normal."
UNDER PRESSURE
Pakistan's civilian government has been under extreme
pressure in recent weeks following the resignation of its
ambassador to Washington over an alleged memo to the Pentagon
asking for help in forestalling a feared coup attempt in May.
Zardari was due to address parliament this week after the
Supreme Court admitted an opposition leader's petition demanding
a judicial inquiry into the memo issue, including any role
played by Zardari. That address has now been postponed.
If he were to leave office, he would become vulnerable to
long-standing corruption charges in Pakistan by losing his legal
immunity as a head of state.
It would also require presidential elections within 30 days.
Given the fractious and nature of Pakistani coalition politics,
the flurry of horsetrading and grandstanding would push any
efforts to repair relations with Pakistan's neighbours and the
United States onto the backburner.
But there would unlikely be much change in regional policy,
given the military runs the national security and foreign
relations portfolios.
Zardari was elected in 2008 following the assassination of
his wife, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. She had returned
from self-imposed exile in a power-sharing deal between her PPP
and then military President Pervez Musharraf.
Dogged by allegations of corruption and incompetence, he is
not popular. A Nov. 4 poll by Gallup Pakistan found that 71
percent of Pakistanis would prefer to see an early end to his
government, which has struggled with providing basic services,
natural disasters and relations with the military.
Tension between the government and military have bedevilled
the nuclear-armed South Asian country for most of its existence,
with the military ruling the country for more than half of its
64-year history after a series of coups.
Relations with the United States have been rocked by a year
of bust-ups despite some $20 billion in security and economic
aid to Pakistan since 2001, much of it in the form of
reimbursements for assistance in fighting militants.
First there was the jailing of a CIA contractor for shooting
dead two Pakistanis in the city of Lahore. Then there was the
secret U.S. commando raid inside Pakistan in May that killed al
Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, and then came U.S. accusations
that Pakistan was involved in attacks on American targets in
Afghanistan.
It was also further rocked by a Nov 26 NATO strike on two
Pakistani border posts that killed 24 soldiers, infuriating the
country's powerful military which also has a tense relationship
with Zardari.
(Additional reporting by Rebecca Conway in ISLAMABAD and Faisal
Aziz in KARACHI, and Amena Bakr and Praveen Menon in DUBAI;
Writing by Chris Allbritton; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)