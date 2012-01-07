* President Zardari says leaving office not an option
* Responding to speculation that military wants him to go
* Crisis over memo seeking U.S. help to rein in generals
By Qasim Nauman
ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 Pakistan's President Asif
Ali Zardari has said leaving office is not an option and that no
one has asked him to resign, responding to speculation that the
powerful military wanted him to go.
"No one has asked for it yet. If someone does, I'll tell
you," Zardari, who appeared in good spirits after medical
treatment in Dubai last month, said in a pre-recorded interview
with one of the country's most popular television anchors.
The army, which sets security and foreign policies, has
asked Pakistani civilian leaders to resign in the past and
influenced judicial proceedings against them.
Zardari is facing his biggest political crisis since he took
office in 2008 over an unsigned memo to the Pentagon that sought
U.S. help in reining in Pakistan's generals, who have ruled the
nation for more than half of its history.
Businessman Mansoor Ijaz, writing in a column in
the Financial Times, said a senior Pakistani diplomat had asked
that the memo be delivered.
Ijaz later identified the diplomat as Husain Haqqani,
Pakistan's then ambassador in Washington and a close Zardari
aide.
Haqqani denies any involvement, and no evidence has emerged
that the military was plotting a coup.
The Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into the
matter, which could further threaten Pakistan's weak civilian
government, especially if a link is established between the memo
and Zardari.
STEPPING DOWN NOT AN OPTION
The controversy highlighted tensions between civilian
governments and the military that have bedeviled the
nuclear-armed South Asian nation for almost its entire
existence, and sparked rumours that the military may force
Zardari out.
It has also put pressure on already tense ties with the
United States, which needs Islamabad's help in efforts to
stabilise Afghanistan and wants Pakistan's leaders to focus on
pressing problems such as militancy and a struggling economy.
Army chief General Ashfaq Kayani, who has vowed to keep the
military out of Pakistan's stormy politics, has dismissed coup
rumours as speculation and said the army supported democracy.
Military sources have told Reuters the army is fed up with
Zardari and wants him out of office, but through legal means.
Although his position is largely ceremonial, Zardari wields
considerable influence as leader of the ruling party and any
forced departure would be a humiliation for the civilian
leadership and could throw the country into turmoil.
When asked in the interview broadcast on Saturday if
"escape" was an option for him, Zardari replied: "Why should it
be?"
Zardari was elected in 2008 on the back of a sympathy vote
after his charismatic wife, former prime minister Benazir
Bhutto, was assassinated shortly after returning from
self-imposed exile.
Zardari has largely failed to deliver since then, dismissed
as an uncaring playboy - another feudal landlord who ignored the
needs of the masses - while Pakistan lurched from crisis to
crisis, from crippling power cuts to suicide bombings.
He has always appeared to lack the political resolve to push
through reforms that could help Pakistan's fragile economy and
make it less dependent on foreign aid.
Criminal cases could also haunt Zardari, who earned the
title "Mr. 10 Percent" while Bhutto was in power, based on
allegations he demanded kickbacks on state contracts.
Zardari has also been accused of murder and has spent 11
years in jail on corruption charges. He was never convicted and
denies any wrongdoing.
