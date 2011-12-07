ISLAMABAD Dec 7 Pakistani President Asif
Ali Zardari was undergoing what his office said on Wednesday
were routine medical tests in a Dubai hospital, but which
fuelled rumours of his possible resignation.
Zardari's office said a news web report, which kicked off
much of the speculation, was untrue. Financial markets were
unaffected by the rumours.
"President Asif Ali Zardari is in a Dubai hospital for
medical tests and checkup as planned," presidential spokesman
Farhatullah Babar told Reuters.
"Reports in some sections of the media speculating on the
president's activities and engagements are speculative,
imaginary and untrue."
Twitter and other social media were awash in contradictory
information. In one span of 20 minutes, micro-bloggers had
placed Zardari in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.
Some speculated the president would travel to the Britain,
or return to Pakistan by the end of the week. Others suggested
the president had suffered a "minor heart attack" and may
resign.
Rumours also circulated on Twitter of an army takeover on
Tuesday night, but that was quickly recanted by the original
poster.
"Some elements blew up this to create unrest in the
country," said Fauzia Wahab, a senior member of Zardari's
Pakistan People's Party. "His visit to Dubai and having medical
check up is perfectly normal."
Pakistan's civilian government has been under extreme
pressure in recent weeks following the resignation of its
ambassador to Washington over an alleged memo to the Pentagon
asking for help in forestalling a feared coup attempt in May.
Tensions between Pakistan's civilian government and military
have bedevilled the nuclear-armed South Asian country for almost
its entire existence, with the military ruling the country for
more than half of its 64-year history after a series of coups.
Relations with the United States have been rocked by a year
of bust-ups despite some $20 billion in security and economic
aid to Pakistan since 2001, much of it in the form of
reimbursements for assistance in fighting militants.
First there was the jailing of a CIA contractor for shooting
dead two Pakistanis in the city of Lahore. Then there was the
secret U.S. commando raid inside Pakistan that killed al Qaeda
leader Osama bin Laden, and then came U.S. accusations that
Pakistan was involved in attacks on American targets in
Afghanistan.
It was also further rocked by a Nov 26 NATO strike on two
Pakistani border posts that killed 24 soldiers, infuriating the
country's powerful military which also has a tense relationship
with Zardari.
