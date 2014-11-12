ISLAMABAD Nov 12 The last minute halt in the
much-anticipated sale of state shares in Pakistan's largest
energy firm was prompted by an unlikely source - the
International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The IMF has been encouraging Pakistan to reform the energy
sector, expand the tax base and privatise loss-making state
industries by making those conditions for a $6.7 billion bailout
of the economy.
Those terms led the government to put up for sale a 7.5
percent stake in Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd
(OGDCL) in September, seeking to raise about $815 million in
what would have been the largest offering from a local company
in almost eight years.
Last week, however, the IMF indicated that a $1.1 billion
loan was no longer contingent on the stake sale, five Pakistani
officials told Reuters, giving the government a get-out clause
from a deal that had failed to pique significant investor
interest.
"The IMF indicated it would overlook the postponement of the
deal as long as the overall privatisation process remained on
track," said a senior finance ministry official who declined to
be named as the cancellation details remained confidential.
The IMF could not be immediately reached for comment.
Pakistan's top privatisation official this week said the
sale had been postponed indefinitely due to weak investor
interest triggered by falling oil prices.
Pakistan wants to find buyers for 68 public companies, most
of which are loss-making, and sees the sell-offs as a life saver
for a $225 billion economy crippled by power shortages,
corruption and militant violence. In total, Pakistan wants to
raise $5 billion from stake sales by the end of 2015.
But just one hour after the board of the Privatisation
Commission approved the OGDCL stake sale last Saturday, Finance
Minister Ishaq Dar told the cabinet the transaction was
cancelled, several officials said. They all declined to be named
as the details of the cancellation remained confidential.
"Dar gave the Privatisation Commission board his nod and
even gave recommendations on what to do next," a central bank
official privy to Saturday's meeting told Reuters. "But an hour
or so later, he signed into the cabinet meeting on Skype from
Dubai and said the deal was off."
Dar was in Dubai at the time for negotiations with the IMF
on a three-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF).
The source also said Dar had told the IMF he would make up
for the lost revenue through other means, such as a planned
issue of Islamic bonds worth $1.5 billion by December and
fast-tracking the sale of other state companies including State
Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Insurance and Murree Gas.
UNANIMOUS DECISION?
The OGDCL deal was due to close on Friday. By that deadline,
investors had only bid for just over half of the shares on
offer, the sources said. Despite the weak showing, the
Privatisation Commission board unanimously agreed on Saturday to
go ahead with the sale, the sources added.
"Not going ahead was not even an option, it was just not on
the table," a member of the board said. "Most people sitting at
the table were in shock when Dar announced the cancellation."
Asked if the finance minister had overruled the board,
Privatisation Commission Chairman Mohammad Zubair said the
decision to scrap the deal was unanimous. He also denied the IMF
had any bearing on the process.
"We take our decisions based on our national interests," he
said. "We decide what will be privatised and on what timeline.
The IMF doesn't tell us what to do."
