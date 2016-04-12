By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD, April 12 Pakistan's parliament has
adopted a law that will convert the cash-strapped national
airline into a limited company but bar the government from
giving up its management control, officials said on Tuesday.
The passage of the law, which blocks selling off a majority
share in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), late on Monday,
was a major setback for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who made the
privatisation of the company a top goal when he came to power in
2013.
The privatisation of 68 state-owned companies, which include
loss-making enterprises like PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills, is
also a major element in a $6.7 billion IMF package that helped
Pakistan stave off a default in 2013.
The government had struggled to meet its deadline to sell
PIA, which has accumulated losses of more than $3 billion, after
a delay of many months in amending a 1956 law that barred it
from being privately owned.
After months of legal wrangling between government and
opposition representatives, a joint session of the upper and
lower houses of parliament unanimously passed a bill that blocks
the privatisation of the airline.
"Management control of the company and any of its subsidiary
companies ... shall continue to vest in majority shareholders,
which shall be the federal government and whose share shall not
be less than 51 per cent," the law reads.
The IMF did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment.
Privatisation Commission Chairman Mohammad Zubair, who is a
member of Sharif's ruling party, said the government would
remain the major shareholder.
"We have agreed with the opposition parties that PIA will
not be privatised," he told Reuters. "It is only being converted
into a private entity to ensure more efficient running."
He said the bill was a compromise because resistance from
unions and opposition parties was "too strong".
The government has struggled to restructure loss-making
companies, which cost it an estimated $5 billion a year, and
which include power distribution companies and steel giant
Pakistan Steel Mills.
In February, the government shelved plans to privatise power
supply companies. It has, however, made some progress, including
raising more than $1 billion by selling its stake in Habib Bank
Ltd.
But while the loss-making firms are a drain on resources -
about an eighth of the government's fiscal revenue last year -
few fear Pakistan will slide into crisis.
The IMF has released instalments of its package despite the
missed targets, and the government is exploring other sources of
support, like ally China, which plans to invest $46 billion in
an economic corridor through Pakistan.
(Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Robert Birsel)