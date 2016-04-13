By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
| ISLAMABAD, April 13
Fund is encouraged that Pakistan will convert its cash-strapped
national airline into a limited company but said on Wednesday it
will see if the reforms go far enough in restructuring the
company.
Parliament adopted a law on Monday to convert Pakistan
International Airlines (PIA) into a limited company but it
prevents the government from giving up its management control.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had made the privatisation of
the company a top goal when he came to power in 2013.
The privatisation of it and 67 other state-owned companies
is also a major element of a $6.7 billion IMF package that
helped Pakistan stave off default in 2013. The IMF has continued
to release loan instalments despite missed targets.
"We are encouraged that a consensus has been reached on
corporatization of PIA," Harald Finger, IMF mission chief for
Pakistan, told Reuters in an email.
"We will need to study the approved bill and discuss with
the authorities their emerging plans to run PIA strictly as a
commercial entity and strengthen its performance in the absence
of a transfer of management control to a private investor."
PIA has accumulated losses of more than $3 billion.
It and other loss-making companies, including power
distribution companies and steel giant Pakistan Steel Mills,
cost the government an estimated $5 billion a year.
In February, the IMF released the last $497 million tranche
of its loan, even after Pakistan shelved plans to privatise its
power supply companies and said it would miss deadlines to sell
other loss-making state firms.
Another $1.1 billion remains to be released.
(Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik)