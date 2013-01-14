ISLAMABAD Jan 14 Thousands of Pakistanis
converged on the capital Monday to join a march planned by Sufi
cleric Muhammad Tahirul Qadri calling for the indefinite delay
of elections and a crackdown on government corruption and
inefficiency.
The cleric, who has won instant celebrity since returning
home from Canada weeks ago calling for electoral reform, wants
an interim government to root out graft and mismanagement that
have caused chronic energy shortages, stunted growth and allowed
crime and a Taliban insurgency to flourish.
His calls have divided Pakistanis. Some see him as a
reformist champion, like 25-year-old Gulshan Irshad, a public
school teacher in the central Punjabi town of Gujranwala who
says she hasn't been paid in two years.
"Officials want a bribe for releasing my salary but I won't
give in to corruption," she said. "He (Qadri) is the first
person who wants to change the whole corrupt system."
Others see Qadri a potential stooge for the military, which
has a history of coups and interfering in elections. They say
his demands are unconstitutional and replacing an elected
government with an unelected one will not help accountability.
Leading television anchors have questioned the source of his
funds for a lavish media campaign and fleets of buses to
transport supporters. Qadri says most of the money came from
donations from those fed up with the current administration.
Police in full riot gear were stationed on street corners in
Islamabad where shipping containers blocked off key routes to
government offices and embassies.
Qadri has promised to bring a million people on to the
streets to protest, but his march appeared limited to several
thousand as of 0900 GMT. Activists were busy setting up
microphones and soup kitchens for the demonstrators.
"I brought blankets and food with me, believing we will stay
and protest for two or three days," said Qamar Ghazi, 30, from
the northern town of Mianwali.
The protest comes on the heels of a three-day sit-in by
Hazara Shi'ites in Quetta, capital of eastern Balochistan
province, protesting against one of the worst sectarian attacks
in the country's history in which 96 of their community were
killed.
After thousands of Shi'ites sat in the roads by the bodies
of their dead, the federal government finally gave in to the one
of the protesters' key demands and sacked the provincial
government, saying it had not done enough to protect citizens.
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)