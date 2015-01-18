LAHORE Pakistan Jan 18 Around 5,000 people
rallied against French magazine Charlie Hebdo in Pakistan's
eastern city of Lahore on Sunday, and the founder of a group
banned for militant links urged protesters to boycott French
products.
Hafiz Saeed, who founded Lashkar-e-Taiba, an organisation
banned for launching attacks in neighbouring India, told
protesters: "We will launch a movement against the insulting
caricatures of our beloved prophet."
French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo published a picture
of the Prophet Muhammad weeping on its cover last week after two
gunmen stormed its offices and killed 12 people. The gunmen said
their attack was revenge for previous cartoons the magazine had
published mocking Islam.
Saeed urged traders to stop importing French products and
for Pakistani leaders to try to get an international law against
blasphemy passed.
Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan.
On Friday, protesters trying to storm the French consulate
in the southern city of Karachi shot and injured a photographer
working for French news agency AFP.
Saeed called for more rallies next Friday. He says he has no
links to militancy these days and only runs a charity, which is
banned by the U.S. government for suspected militant links. The
U.S. government has offered $10 million for information leading
to Saeed's conviction.
