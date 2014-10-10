ISLAMABAD Oct 10 At least seven people were killed and 42 hurt in a stampede during an anti-government protest in the Pakistani city of Multan on Friday, a hospital official said.

"A total of seven dead bodies have been brought in and 42 were injured due to a stampede after a PTI procession," said Parvez Haider, Director of Emergency at Nistar Hospital, referring to a rally held by opposition politicial Imran Khan.

